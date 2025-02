ⓒ SM Entertainment, ODD ATELIER

aespa and Blackpink's Jennie will be receiving awards at the Billboard Women in Music.





Billboard announced aespa will be recognized with the group of the year award, while Jennie will be honored with the Global Force Award.





The Billboard Women in Music 2025 will take place on March 29. The annual awards began in 2007 and recognizes female artists, creators, producers and executives who have made a significant impact on the music industry.





Previous K-pop recipients include Twice in 2023 and NewJeans in 2024.