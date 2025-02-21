It's Never Too Late To Start Playing Jazz Bass!

On this week's Good Vibes Only, we're joined by bassist and jazz musician Sang Ouk Jung! DJ Xander finally gets to ask all his burning questions about the mysterious world of jazz. Sang Ouk takes us through his journey—from growing up as a spoiled maknae and being inspired by a high school band to studying music in Boston, writing a song inspired by a restaurant worker, and forming his own band Alumnation back home. What makes jazz so captivating? And what happens if you play jazz... while drunk? Find out in this groovy, jam-packed episode of Good Vibes Only!





여기 혹시, 재즈클럽인가요? 오늘 Good Vibes Only의 주인공은 베이스 연주자 정상욱 님입니다! 원더아워스 제작진이 연말 콘서트에서 보고 반해버린 입담의 소유자, 베이스 치는 수령님(?) 바이럴 영상의 주인공! 오늘은 어린 시절 스토리부터 재즈 베이스를 선택한 계기, 미국 유학 시절, 밴드 Alumnation 결성과 음악 작업 이야기까지 모두 들어봤습니다~ DJ산더의 재즈 음악 관련 질문들도 앉은 자리에서 한 방에 해결! 그루비하고 엘레강스한 시간 함께 해요~!