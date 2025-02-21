K-Pop Idols Experience Post-Promotion Syndrome!

This week's I Feel You features our regular guest, NVee, who may be feeling a little under the weather but is as cheerful as ever! DJ Xander and NVee chat about how time seems to fly when life is fun and work is busy—compared to the good old days when it felt like time crawled. (By the way, what do kids these days do for fun?) The duo also learns a new Korean expression, "인생 ㅇㅇ," from a K-pop song and share their ultimate, all-time favorite movies and dramas. Another new word, "낭비" (waste), sparks a conversation about their spending habits and guilty pleasures. Oh, and don’t miss NVee’s silent sneeze—so impressive it even left Xander in awe!





감기로 목소리가 잠겼지만 오늘도 어김없이 출석한 원더아워스의 가족, 블랙스완 앤비! 무음 재채기 스킬로 DJ산더를 깜짝 놀래켰는데요ㅋㅋ 일이 바쁘고 수다가 즐거울 때는 시간도 빨리 가는 법! 바쁜 와중에도 한국어 공부는 놓칠 수 없어~ 앤비와 산더의 인생 영화와 인생 드라마도 함께 알아봐요~