Saree McIntosh Meets Korean Pop Legends!

Look who's back in the Wonder Hour studio! Saree McIntosh has returned from visiting her parents in Nevada, where she enjoyed warm weather and relaxing walks with the family dog. Now back in Seoul, she's here to share her experience competing on a TV singing competition show and collaborating with fellow musicians. She also talks about meeting some legendary figures in K-pop history, including Hyeeunyi and Jeon Young-rok! Plus, we need your help—Saree and her brother Taylor will be joining us at least once a month for a special sub-segment, and we want you to help name it! Drop your title suggestions in the comments on our YouTube video or on our instagram post (@kbsonefineday)! Thanks!





오빠 없는 단독 출연! 미국 부모님 댁에서 맛있는 것 잔뜩 먹고 강아지랑 즐거운 시간 보내고 왔다는 새리, 최근 출연했던 TV 음악 경연 프로그램 후기부터 한국 가요사 레전드들과의 만남까지 모두 풀어놓았답니다~ 앞으로는 한 달에 한 번 원더 아워스를 찾아와서 멋진 올드 케이팝 노래들을 들려줄 거라는데요, 매킨토시 남매의 굿바이브를 담아낼 멋진 코너 제목, 계속해서 제안 받는 중이니 좋은 아이디어 있으면 유튜브 영상 댓글란 또는 원더아워스 인스타그램 포스트(@kbsonefineday)에 달아주세요~!