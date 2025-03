She promised to come back—and she did, ASAP! On this week's Good Vibes Only, we're joined by singer HEYOON, who recently released her new song ASAP. She shared what it was like to work on new music and choreography, plus all the behind-the-scenes details from the awesome music video shoot. Want to know which three words she used to describe ASAP? Why she dyed her hair dark red? What her favorite outfit was from the music video? And who some of her pop idols are? Stay tuned until the end for all the answers—plus the world premiere of her new merch unboxing by DJ Xander, who even matched outfits for the ASAP dance challenge!





원더아워스에 다시 오겠다던 약속을 지킨 게스트! 가수 혜윤이 신곡 'ASAP'과 함께 돌아왔습니다~ 새 노래와 안무 제작, 뮤직비디오 촬영, 의상과 헤어까지 모든 비하인드 대공개! 세계 최초(!) ASAP 굿즈 언박싱까지! 의상까지 맞춰입고 온 DJ산더와 댄스 챌린지 영상도 찍었으니 모두들 기대해줘~