How K-pop Idols' Singing & Dancing Get Better

On this week's I Feel You, the Xander-NVee duo meets for the last time (for now, at least as a duo) to discuss the usual—K-pop idol life and a mini Korean lesson through a K-pop song. What do the group names Blackswan and U-KISS mean? How does DJ Xander feel about filming dance challenges? How did Blackswan's official light stick design competition go, and what was NVee's favorite? Tune in as the current and former K-pop idols share their appreciation and grievances over vocal and dance lessons that never seem to end, even after debut!





처음 만난 게 엊그제 같은데 벌써 마지막이라구요? (진짜 마지막은 아닐 수도 있답니다 ;) ) DJ산더와 앤비의 아이돌라이프 수다는 끝날 때까지 끝난 게 아니다! 그룹명 블랙스완의 의미를 듣고 부러웠던 산더와 유키스의 의미를 듣고 깜짝 놀란 앤비! 하지만 라떼는 그런 게 유행이었다구~ 세대는 달라도 두 사람이 같은 곳에서 보컬 레슨을 받았다는 사실, 알고 계셨나요? 최신 아이돌 문화인 챌린지 영상 찍기가 너무 부담스럽다고 말하는 산더, 하지만 앤비 후배님한테 약속한 것 원더아워스 유튜브에 박제되어버렸죠? 다음 블랙스완 컴백 때 기대할게요! 전세계 많은 루미나들이 참여해 준 응원봉 디자인 공모전 소식도 살짝~ 오늘도 끝까지 함께 해요~!