ⓒ PLEDIS Entertainment

Seventeen has successfully wrapped up their “Right Here” world tour in Bangkok over the weekend.





The four-month tour, which kicked off in October at the Goyang Sports Complex, took them across 14 cities in North America, Japan and other regions in Asia. Over the course of 30 concerts, the performances drew over 1.037 fans both online and offline.





Seventeen is also set to perform at the Tecate Pa’l Norte 2025 in Mexico on April 4, becoming the 1st K-pop group to perform at the largest music festival in Latin America.