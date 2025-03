ⓒ Lollapalooza Berlin

J-Hope will headline Lollapalooza Berlin this summer.





The music festival is set to take place from July 12-13 at Olympiastadion Berlin. It marks J-Hope’s 2nd performance at Lollapalooza. In July 2022, he made history as the first K-pop artist to headline Lollapalooza Chicago.





Meanwhile, IVE is also scheduled to perform at Lollapalooza Paris on July 20, becoming the first K-pop girl group to perform at three separate Lollapalooza festivals, having also played at Lollapalooza Chicago in August last year.