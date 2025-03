ⓒ VLAST

Plave has become the first virtual artist to enter the Billboard Global 200 chart.





Plave’s “Dash” from their 3rd mini album debuted at No. 195 on the Global 200, which ranks songs based on online streaming and digital sales figures from over 200 regions worldwide, including the US. It marks the first time a virtual artist has entered the chart.





Additionally, Plave’s total streams across all released songs reached 1 billion, earning them a spot on a local streaming platform’s prestigious Billions Club.