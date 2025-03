ⓒ LLOUD, THE BLACK LABEL

Two spots on the Billboard Hot 100 have been claimed by a Blackpink member, a first.





Lisa entered the chart at No. 68 with her single “Born Again” on the chart dated Feb. 22. Meanwhile, Rose’s collaboration with Bruno Mars, “APT.” has been on the chart for 17 weeks after peaking at No. 3.





Lisa’s new single features American rapper Doja Cat and British singer and songwriter Raye. It claimed the highest spot on the Hot 100 for her as a solo singer , surpassing her four previous entries.