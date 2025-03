ⓒ PLEDIS Entertainment

Five former members of Fromis_9 have signed with new management and will begin a new chapter in their music careers.





ASND announced members Song Hayoung, Park Jiwon, Lee Nagyung, Lee Chaeyoung and Baek Jiheon signed exclusive contracts with the company last month.





The members are likely to keep using the original group name and are currently in talks with their former management, Pledis Entertainment.