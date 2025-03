ⓒ PLEDIS Entertainment

A new Seventeen subunit consisting of Hoshi and Woozi will release a single next month.





The single is titled “Beam” and will drop on March 10. The subunit will be the 3rd from the 13-member act, after BSS and Junghan X Wonwoo.





Meanwhile, Seventeen wrapped up their world tour “Right Here” which drew over 1 million ticket sales in 14 cities last month. This month, the group will host two days of fan meetings in Incheon, South Korea.