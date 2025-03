The highest honors at the 22nd Korean Music Awards went to aespa and Lee Seung-yoon.





Aespa won 'Song of the Year' for "Supernova" while Lee Seung-yoon was named 'Musician of the Year'.





Notably, both aespa and Lee Seung-yoon won three awards each – aespa also won 'Best K-pop Song' and 'Best K-pop Album'; while Lee Seung-yoon won 'Best Rock Song' and 'Best Modern Rock Song'.





The Korean Music Awards, one of Korea's most prestigious music awards, celebrated its 22nd edition this year.