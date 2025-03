ⓒ SM Entertainment

aespa will make its festival debut at Summer Sonic 2025 in August.





Summer Sonic 2025 is the largest music festival in Japan. This year’s event will be held in Tokyo and Osaka from Aug. 16-17. Aespa will be in the lineup for the Tokyo event.





Aespa officially debuted in Japan with the single “Hot Mess” in 2024.