Le Sserafim’s new album is set for release on March 14.





It will be the group’s fifth EP and is titled “HOT”. Ahead of the release, the group unveiled the tracklist for the new album last week, and it includes five tracks.





The title track “HOT” is a pop song that combines rock and disco elements. American songwriter Ali Tamposi, who took part in BTS's IDOL (2023), collaborated on the track.