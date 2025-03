ⓒ NOUER ENTERTAINMENT

A brand new boy band called NouerA has officially debuted with the release of their debut EP.





The group is a multinational boy group formed through KBS’s audition program “MakeMate1,” which aired from May to July 2024. The group consists of four Korean members along with two Chinese members and one Japanese member.





The band has been gaining global recognition before their official debut, being selected as '2025 K-POP Rookie' by Billboard and Billboard Korea, and appearing at the 2024 Music Bank Global Festival in Japan.