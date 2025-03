TXT (Tomorrow X Together) has earned two gold certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).





RIAA announced that "0X1=Lovesong (I Know I Love You) feat. Seori" and "Blue Hour" have been certified gold. This brings the group’s total RIAA gold certifications to three. The RIAA certifies recordings based on U.S. sales, with gold representing 500,000 units.





TXT previously earned a gold certification for its fifth EP, "The Name Chapter: Temptation," in 2023.