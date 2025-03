ⓒ Highup Entertainment

STAYC will kick off its world tour with a concert in Seoul.





The 2025 STAYC TOUR “STAY TUNED” will take place on April 12, 13 at Olympic Hall, Seoul. The group is expected to make a comeback in March, opening a new chapter in music.





This will be the group’s second world tour since its debut, following “TEENFRESH,” which visited 15 cities from September 2023 to February 2024.