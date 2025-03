ⓒ YONHAP News

NewJeans has officially rebranded as NJZ and is set to embark on independent activities without Ador, the group's former agency.





The group’s new activities will begin with a concert in Hong Kong next month.





NJZ unveiled the group’s new name with official photos via social media, also announcing its participation in Complex Live, a concert to be held from March 21-23 in Hong Kong.





NewJeans remains embroiled in a dispute with Ador after the group held an urgent press conference to announce the termination of the exclusive contract with the agency in November.