ⓒ INFINITE COMPANY

Infinite will mark 15 years in the music industry with a new album next month.





The group's agency, INFINITE Company, dropped a teaser image on its social media channels revealing the album's title, "LIKE INFINITE," and the release date, March 6.





The upcoming album will mark the group's first in nearly two years, following the release of its seventh mini-album, "13egin," in July 2023.