ⓒ STARSHIP Entertainment

Ive is back with its 3rd mini album, "Ive Empathy". The new album has two title tracks, "Attitude" and "Rebel Heart."





The new album is its first release since "Ive Switch" released in April last year.





Before the album release, Ive wrapped up its first world tour "Show What I Have," which spanned 27 performances across 19 countries from 2023 to 2024. The group also performed at Lollapalooza in Chicago and Japan’s Summer Sonic Festival in 2024.