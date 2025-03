ⓒ Galaxy Corporation

G-Dragon has opened a personal fan account to connect with international fans.





The singer opened an account on the fan community platform b.stage, to closely connect with global fans. The platform will be used for official notices and exclusive content.





The K-pop star has hinted at more activities this year, including television appearances and live performances. He is set to host a new reality show called "Good Day" produced by star producer Kim Tae-ho of "Infinite Challenge".