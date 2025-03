ⓒ Galaxy Corporation, CUBE Entertainment

Major K-pop stars will take the stage at "K-Star Spark" in Bangkok this month.





The event will take place on Feb. 22 at Thailand’s biggest stadium which can accommodate up to 50,000 people.





G-Dragon and Daesung, along with (G)I-DLE member Minnie, GOT7's BamBam and Korean Australian R&B singer DPR Ian are set to perform at the event.