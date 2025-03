ⓒ Big Hit Music

Tomorrow X Together’s music video for “Back for More (with Anitta)” has hit over 100 million YouTube views.





It is the band’s 8th music video to reach the milestone.

The song is from the group’s 3rd studio album which was released in October 2023. The LP hit Billboard 200 at no. 3 and stayed on the main album chart for five consecutive weeks.





Meanwhile, the band’s world tour “Act: Promise Ep. 2” will kick off in Incheon on March 7.