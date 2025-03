ⓒ YG Entertainment

Babymonster has added two more destinations for its upcoming first tour.





The destinations that have been added are Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam and Jakarta, Indonesia with the dates set for May 31 and June 14 respectively.





Tour Hello Monsters will begin on Jan. 25 in Seoul with a two-date concert and will be held in 11 more cities for 21 live shows in total.





The rookie girl group released its first full-length album “Drip” last year.