NCT’s Mark will release his first full solo album on April 7.





Originally set for February, the album was delayed for further refinement.





Mark, who previously released digital singles “200” and “Fraktsiya (feat. Lee Youngji),” is currently touring North America with NCT 127.





Mark debuted in April 2016 as part of NCT U with the single, “The 7th Sense.” He then joined NCT 127, NCT DREAM, and Super M, making him one of the most active members within the NCT universe.