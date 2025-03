ⓒ SM Entertainment

SHINee will celebrate their 17th debut anniversary with a concert in Seoul.





Titled "SHINee World VII Every Stage Shines Around You," the concert will take place from May 23-25. It marks the group’s 7th solo concert.





All four members will take the stage despite Onew and Taemin switching agencies last year.





Meanwhile, Taemin will wrap up his "Ephemeral Gaze" solo tour in Seoul this April, after performing in 29 cities since August.