Stray Kids will drop their new digital single “Mixtape: dominATE” on March 21.





The new release will be the band’s fifth under the Mixtape series. It also shares the name with the group’s world tour, which will cover 34 cities and attract 2.2 million fans by July. The largescale tour is expected to set a new record for K-pop.





Meanwhile, the members have been making waves in fashion: Felix attended a Louis Vuitton show in Paris, I.N visited London for Bottega Veneta, and Bang Chan and Hyunjin made appearances at Milan Fashion Week.