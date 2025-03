ⓒ iHeartRadio

Several K-pop artists will take the stage at Wango Tango on May 10, marking the festival’s return after three years.





The event, hosted by iHeartRadio, will be held at Huntington City Beach, California.





This year’s lineup features global pop stars Doja Cat, Meghan Trainor, and Gwen Stefani, alongside K-pop acts Xikers, Nmixx, Hearts2Hearts, and Katseye.





Wango Tango has been a staple in the music scene since 1998, showcasing top artists in pop music.