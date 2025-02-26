Menu Content

Issue In Focus: Stateless Koryoin in S. Korea

2025-02-26

Korea24

South Korea is home to many ethnic Koreans from around the world, but not all of them have legal status in the country. Among them are stateless Koryoin—descendants of ethnic Koreans from the former Soviet Union—who have settled in South Korea but remain without nationality.
The Overseas Koreans Agency has announced plans to conduct a fact-finding survey on stateless Koryoin, marking the first such effort in 18years since it was suspended in 2007. 
Based on the survey, the government aims to introduce measures to expand support for this community, including steps to help them attain legal status.
To discuss this issue today for Issue in Focus, we’ll be speakin gwith a representative from a non-profit organization that has been advocating for the rights of Koryoin. But first, to give us a clearer picture of the Koryoin situation, we’re joined in the studio by our regular guest, reporter Shim Kyu-seok from AFP. 
 Also we’ll be connecting to Park Hae-seong (박해성), TeamManager from the Department of International Development at GoodNeighbors, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing assistance tothose in need to learn about the situation about stateless Koryoin. 
