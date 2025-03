We're thrilled to welcome Kyler Murray, star quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals, for a one-on-one interview!

Murray, who proudly wears the Korean flag on his helmet, is visiting South Korea for the first time! In an in-studio interview, he talks about his heritage, his record-breaking career, and experice in the NFL. He even opens up about the possibility of playing flag football for South Korea in the 2028 Olympics!





Stay tuned for this exciting conversation and hear more about Kyler's incredible path from college sports to NFL stardom.