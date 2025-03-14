DJ Hyerim's First Day Back ft. Xander and NVee

Look who's back in the studio! DJ Hyerim—a Wonder Girl, supermom of two, and queen of Wonder Hours—is back on the mic after a 4-month maternity break! And of course, there’s no better person to welcome her back than the one and only DJ Xander. To celebrate her return, we’ve got a double trouble special episode hosted by Hyerim and Xander! In the second half, NVee drops by to catch up with Hyerim and ask all the fun questions YOU sent in. With spring in the air, Wonder Hours is back with a fresh new segment—and don’t worry, Xander’s not going anywhere! Stay tuned ‘til the end to find out what new role he’ll be taking on here at KBS WORLD Radio. And oh, if you haven't already noticed, it's a full clip today - part 1 & 2!





DJ 혜림의 복귀를 환영합니다~! 4개월 간의 출산휴가를 마치고 반짝반짝한 모습으로 돌아온 DJ 혜림, 그리고 그녀를 맞이하기 위해 돌아와 준 DJ산더! (그리고 제작진이 열심히 불어 준비한 풍선!) 오늘 원더아워스는 특별히 두 명의 DJ와 함께 했습니다~ 2부에서는 원더아워스 패밀리 앤비와 감격적인 상봉의 시간! 청취자분들이 보내주신 질문들로 즐겁게 수다도 떨었답니다. 새 봄을 맞이해서 새로운 1부 코너도 준비했구요, DJ산더를 벌써부터 그리워하실 분들을 위해 좋은 소식도 하나 기다리고 있으니 오늘도 끝까지 함께 해요~