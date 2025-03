ⓒ SOURCE MUSIC

Le Sserafim’s fifth EP Hot debuted at No. 1 on Oricon’s Daily Album Ranking, marking their sixth consecutive chart-topper.





The EP sold over 567,000 copies on its first day, and is set to become their second million-selling album after Unforgiven.





The group will kick off their Easy Crazy Hot tour on April 19, with 17 shows confirmed across 10 Asian cities.