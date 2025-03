Enhypen has hit a new milestone, selling over 3 million copies of its second studio album Romance: Untold.





The LP, released in July 2024, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 and stayed on the chart for 15 weeks.





With Romance: Untold and the EP Orange Blood, Enhypen has sold over 5 million albums in 2024. The group is set to make its festival debut next month at Coachella 2025.