BIBI is set to embark on her first world tour, Eve, starting in May.





The singer will kick things off with a three-day show in Seoul from May 16-18 before heading to 11 cities across the U.S. and Canada in June. The tour will stop in other Asian cities, as well as Australia and New Zealand.





This marks BIBI’s first international tour since her debut in 2019. Her latest single, Bluebird, dropped last month.