Gyubin's Born to Write, Sing, and Like U 100!

Joining us this week on Good Vibes Only is singer-songwriter Gyubin, who recently dropped her first mini album, Flowering! She instantly hit it off with DJ Hyerim over their mutual love for HK-style egg tarts, the (almost) same MBTI type, and the same favorite color! Gyubin opened up about how she got into music, what it was like creating her very first album, and how it feels to finally meet fans from around the world. DJ Hyerim was so impressed with the album—which comes with a special, never-before-seen gift inside —that she even offered to rap on Gyubin’s next song! Stick around till the end for a heartfelt message just for the fans—and although she’s not in an idol girl group, Gyubin’s “ending fairy” poses are just as flawless!





이번주 Good Vibes Only는 러블리한 싱어송라이터 규빈과 함께 했습니다. 만나자마자 홍콩 에그타르트 이야기로 절친이 되어버린 DJ혜림과 규빈! 오늘 의상과 앨범 디자인까지 DJ혜림의 취향을 저격해버린 오늘의 게스트! 알고보니 MBTI도 비슷해~ 아이돌 그룹 멤버 아닌 솔로가수로 데뷔한 이유, 어른이 되면 하고 싶은 일 위시리스트, 기억에 남는 팬미팅, 뮤직비디오 촬영 후기, 제일 좋아하는 엔딩요정 포즈까지 모두 물어보고, 이번 앨범 Flowering에 실린 노래들도 전부 함께 들어봤답니다! 끝까지 채널 고정~