BTS’ J-Hope and the Louvre Museum have joined forces for a special collaboration.





The museum’s official social media shared a video of J-Hope introducing his new song "Mona Lisa," calling the painting “an inspiration.”





J-Hope’s digital single, released last Friday, captures the feeling of being drawn to an irresistible person. Meanwhile, his "Hope on the Stage" world tour is in full swing, with sold-out shows in Brooklyn, Chicago, and Mexico City.