Zerobaseone will launch physical copies of their fifth EP, "Blue Paradise," in the US for the first time.





The EP, originally released in Korea in February, sold over 1 million copies on the first day of release. It will drop in the US on April 4 in three different versions: "Hide," "Seek," and "Random."





Meanwhile, the nine-member group is gearing up for their "Blue Mansion" fan concert in Seoul on April 18-20.