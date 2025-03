Illit will host their first fan concerts, “Glitter Day,” this summer.





The quintet will perform in Seoul on June 7-8, followed by shows in Yokohama (Aug. 10-11) and Osaka (Sept. 3-4), with two performances per day in Japan.





The announcement coincided with their first debut anniversary, which they celebrated with a livestream and a YouTube video.





Illit is currently promoting the Korean version of their digital single “Almond Chocolate,” originally released in Japanese for the movie “It Takes More Than a Pretty Face to Fall in Love.”