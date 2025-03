SHINee’s Onew will release his first English single, "Mad," on April 21.





Onew will debut "Mad" live at his solo concert "Connection" in Taipei on April 5. The concert series, featuring a live band, has already been held in Yokohama and Seoul.





Following shows in Taipei (April 5) and Macao (April 20), Onew will embark on his first-ever US solo tour, starting April 24 in New York. The tour will cover eight cities, wrapping up in Los Angeles on May 9.