ⓒ Lollapalooza

Twice has been announced as a headliner for Lollapalooza Chicago 2024, joining global stars like Olivia Rodrigo, Tyler, and Sabrina Carpenter.





The annual music festival, which originated in Chicago in 1991, will take place July 31–Aug. 3 at Grant Park.





BoyNextDoor, Katseye, Xdinary Heroes and KickFlip have also been confirmed as part of the Lollapalooza lineup.





Before Lollapalooza, Twice will join Coldplay as a special guest for the band’s "Music of the Spheres" tour in Goyang, South Korea this month.