Part 1. Liberation

1st Anniversary Ceremony of the Liberation on August 15th ⓒ KBS DOCU INSIGHT

Liberated on Aug. 15, 1945

On August 15th, 1945, Korea was liberated as the Allies triumphed in World War II and Japan surrendered unconditionally. However, Korea's liberation wasn’t the result of luck. It was the outcome of the Korean people’s courageous sacrifices and relentless fight for independence.

March 1st Movement: Resisting Japanese oppression with non-violence

On March 1st, 1919, the March 1st Movement took place across Korea, a culminating event that brought all independence activities together.





“The March 1st Movement in 1919 was an opportunity to inform the world that Korea’s actions for independence were those of peaceful resistance.”

– KBS Reporter Jeong Jae-woo





Establishment of the Provisional Government of Korea

Since the March 1st Movement, the Korean people’s desire for independence grew even stronger. On April 11th of the same year, the provisional government of Korea was established in Shanghai, China, strengthening Korea’s attempt to gain recognition of independence from the international community.





Relentless Struggle Toward Independence

The Japanese Empire launched a surprise attack on Pearl Harbor in December of 1941, setting off the Pacific War. Korea became the manufacturing hub for war supplies and the nation’s minerals and foods were plundered. But such hardship could not deter the Korean people’s fight for freedom. As the international community became aware of these efforts, Korea’s independence was first mentioned in the Cairo Declaration of November 1943.





Liberation, the Starting Point for the New Republic of Korea

Korea was finally liberated on August 15, 1945. It was a priceless outcome of the Korean people’s consistent struggle against Japan’s colonial rule and their appeal to the international community for the legitimacy of independence. Achieved by the sacrifices and efforts of our ancestors, the liberation became the starting point for the new Republic of Korea.