Ateez will kick off its "In Your Fantasy" world tour in July.





The tour will start with two shows in Incheon on July 5-6.





The group will then tour 12 cities across the U.S. and Mexico from July 10 to Aug. 23. In September, they’ll perform in Saitama, Nagoya, and Kobe, Japan.





The group recently wrapped up their previous tour last month, and held a fan meetup in Kobe.