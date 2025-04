ⓒ SM Entertainment

EXO’s Kai will be making a solo comeback this month.





Kai will release his fourth EP, "Wait On Me," on April 21. This marks his return two years after "Rover," which topped iTunes charts in 48 regions.





Ahead of the album, Kai dropped the B-side track "Adult Swim," showcasing a fresh new sound.





Having recently completed military service, he’s set to embark on his "Kaion" solo tour, kicking off in Seoul in May before hitting 10 cities across Asia.