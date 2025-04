ⓒ Transparent Arts

The Rose is making a long-awaited return with a brand new EP.





The new EP called "Wrld" is set for release on May 30, marking their first music in a year and a half.





Known for their blend of powerful sounds and emotional melodies, the band described the album as a fusion of early emotions and genre experimentation, exploring themes of self-reflection and growth.





Since debuting in 2017, The Rose has gained a strong global following. They performed at Coachella 2024 and major festivals like Lollapalooza and BST Hyde Park in 2023.