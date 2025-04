Babymonster is adding three more shows to its "Hello Monsters" world tour.





The new dates include extra stops in Kanagawa, Hong Kong, and Taipei.





The seven-member group launched the tour in Seoul in January before heading to the U.S. last month. Their Japan leg, spanning five cities with 12 shows, has already sold out, with an expected audience of 100,000.





In addition to touring, Babymonster will release their first Japanese single called "Ghost.”