ⓒ FNC Entertainment

The comeback follows their seventh EP, "Sad Song," which earned them three wins on TV music chart shows— a first since their 2020 debut. The mini album also marked career highs, reaching No. 16 on the Billboard 200.





Riding on this success, the six-member group embarked on their "[P1ustage H : utop1a]" world tour, covering 24 cities before wrapping up in Poland this January.