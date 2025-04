North Korea has unveiled a new airborne early warning aircraft, a military plane equipped with a massive radar system to detect aircraft and vessels, serving as "eyes in the sky."





Without a doubt, the country’s pursuit of this special aircraft is part of its efforts to reinforce its air surveillance capabilities.





However, North Korea’s new aircraft still requires further evaluation regarding its operational capability and effectiveness, as many analysts believe the country has yet to acquire the necessary technology. Some speculate that China or Russia may be assisting North Korea in developing its airborne early warning aircraft.





Overall, this could be an alarming addition to North Korea’s air force.





Let's take a closer look at the surveillance aircraft unveiled by North Korea and the country's air defense capabilities.