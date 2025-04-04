President Yoon Suk Yeol Removed from Office in Unanimous Decision

8-nil. Unanimous decision. The Constitutional Court has upheld the parliamentary motion to impeach President Yoon Suk Yeol, bringing his five-year presidency to an abrupt end two years early.





The court ruled that Yoon violated the constitution by declaring martial law and deploying troops to the National Assembly on December 3, among other charges.





Yoon is the second South Korean president to be ousted from office after Park Geun-hye, who was impeached over corruption charges in 2017.





Now, with Yoon's removal, a snap presidential election must take place within 60 days under South Korean law.

To get some expert thoughts and analysis on the court's ruling, the snap election and more, we are joined by three guests today, for an extended in-depth.





First, in the studio, we have law professor Song Se-ryun from Kyunghee University in Seoul.

Via video call, we are joined by Brian Myers, Professor of International Studies at Dongseo University in Busan. Hi, Prof. Myers. And we also have Park Yong-chul, who is a Professor of Criminal Procedure at the Sogang University Law School.