Today is Cheongmyeong청명, one of Korea’s 24 seasonal holidays. There is a Korean proverb that goes “Even a wooden poker sprouts a bud on Cheongmyeong,” implying that life blooms in spring so much so that new buds grow out of even a wooden stick. It is said that anything planted can grow vigorously on Cheongmyeong which is why Arbor Day was set on April 5th. In the old days, people would plant a tree for a child. When the child grows up and is ready to get married, the tree will be cut and used to make furniture for the newlyweds. This is also the time when farmers ready the fields for plowing and planting seeds, signaling the real beginning of the spring. One of Korean people’s favorite children’s songs is “Spring in My Hometown.” Its lyrics begin “My hometown where I used to live is in a mountain where flowers bloom. Peach flowers, apricot blossoms, and baby azaleas.” While today’s Koreans often think of azaleas and forsythias as typical spring flowers, most older Koreans evoke peach and apricot blossoms as spring icons. It is said Mureungdowon무릉도원, paradise of the East, is filled with peach flowers, illustrating that peach blossoms are the symbol of happiness and hope. Another name for peach flower is ‘dohwa도화,” so this week’s episode of Sounds of Korea begins with Choi Yun-young singing “Longing for Dohwa the Peach Blossom”

Longing for Dohwa the Peach Blossom/ Sung by Choi Yun-young





This week’s artist is geomungo virtuoso Kim Seong-ki of the late Joseon Dynasty. He was said to be a royal bow maker, which means he was a commoner, but came to be famous after learning the geomungo. It was said back then that a party wouldn’t be a party without Kim Seong-ki playing the geomungo. But what made him more distinguished wasn’t only his talent but his attitude toward life as he played the instrument. During his late years when he was living in leisure near the Han River, there was a corrupt government official who used his power to kill many of his political rivals by framing them for treason. He asked Kim Seong-ki to come to his party and play the geomungo, which the geomungo musician flatly refused. After several rejections, the official threatened retribution if Kim Seong-ki failed to show up at the party, but all he did was to tell the messenger, “If the official wanted to report me for treason, let him. I heard he was good at it. I don’t fear death since I don’t want anything more out of life.” Disobeying a yangban’s order and talking publicly about an official’s wrongdoing could have ended his life, but the musician’s audacious uprightness ended up silencing the nefarious man. After this incident, Kim Seong-ki didn’t return to the capital and spent the remainder of his life restoring forgotten songs and teaching students, who compiled the songs into a music book titled “Nangongsinbo난옹신보.” Let’s listen to one of the songs that seonbi선비, the scholarly gentlemen of Joseon, enjoyed to achieve inner peace. Here’s geomungo artist Lee Se-hwan playing the “Sangryeongsan” episode from court music repertoire Yeongsanhoisang영산회상.

Sangryeongsan from Yeongsanhoisang/ Geomungo by Lee Se-hwan





The most important farming instrument in the old days was the ox. The strong animal could plow though the most rugged fields without easily tiring out. It was physically taxing for both the ox and the farmer to plow the rocky ground, so the farmer would sing work songs or talk to the animal to make the labor a little more bearable. Using only one ox to plow the field was called ‘hori호리’ while using two oxen was called ‘gyeori겨리.’ When two oxen were used, the one on the left was called ‘anso안소’ and the one on the right ‘maraso마라소.’ The usual practice was to designate an ox with a bulkier body and more experience as ‘anso’ so that it could lead the ‘maraso.’ This week’s last song is “Plowing Song” from Gyeonggi-do Province sung by Kim Ki-byeong and Kim Man-seok.